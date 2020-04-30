Hanna-Martin questions entry of Americans, ‘bring Bahamians home now’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin this morning questioned the government’s decision to reportedly allow two Americans – who are permanent residents – into the country amid border shutdown.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands reportedly confirmed the entry to The Nassau Guardian in an article published today.

The two residents are reportedly being quarantined at home.

Sands told Eyewitness Newss a statement will be released on the matter later today.

“When will our Bahamians be allowed to return to their land?,” Hanna-Martin said in a Facebook post.

“Unlike the Americans, it is said they must be first tested and placed in quarantine facilities under RBDF guard. Are others subjected to a lower standard?

“Enough of this. Bring our people home now.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Monday that the government will facilitate the return of Bahamians who remain in the U.S. due to the global spread of COVID-19.

Those Bahamians will have to be tested for the virus before they can board a flight home.

The government is in the process of securing a designated facility for all those individuals returning home to be quarantine for 14-days. The facility will be guarded and protected by the defence force.

This is a developing story.