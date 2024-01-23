Grieving mother shares how others can cope with loss

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Laurette Lockhart says she is still grieving the loss of her son, Azaro Ferguson, who was shot dead on May 28, 2023, on Soldier Road.

She shared her grief with reporters on the sidelines of the 2024 Families Of All Murder Victims (F.O.A.M) Day Church Service being held at the New Covenant Baptist Church Tuesday morning.

Lockhart says the pain is still unbearable, and adding insult to injury; she says officials have made no headway in bringing her son’s killers to justice.

She advised grieving mothers to hold onto their faith in God for comfort.

The F.O.A.M. organization, led by community activist Khandi Gibson, was created to provide families of murdered victims with a community of people who could relate to their pain, while also providing a positive avenue for affected families to help make a change within their communities.

Prime Minister Philip Davis officially proclaimed January 23 as F.O.A.M. Day in 2023.