Government urges employers to find proper housing for foreign workers on Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- As the government extends its shanty town shutdown to Abaco, Central and South Abaco Member of Parliament John Pinder urges employers, that have foreign employees on work permits who reside in unregulated communities in Abaco, to find proper housing for their staffers.

His comments follow assertions made by Minister of Works Clay Sweeting who recently indicated that over 200 unregulated structures have been marked for demolition and that eight homes in irregular communities have been demolished.

Pinder said residents in Abaco are eagerly awaiting the demolition of remaining shanty towns on the island.