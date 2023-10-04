Government unveils new legislative agenda in second Speech from the Throne

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Davis administration on Wednesday outlined its new legislative agenda and pledged to prioritize the expansion of economic opportunities for Bahamians, enhance education and youth development as well as well as the promotion of better health and wellness among the population.

In the Speech from the Throne which was read by Governor General Cynthia Pratt, the Davis administration outlined a number of specific legislative measures it intends to introduce over the remainder of its current term.

“While the country currently enjoys one of the lowest levels of unemployment experienced in a long time, as yet, not everyone who wants a job, has one. And those who choose to start their own business, and work for themselves, still face too many obstacles. My Government will actively enforce its policy of promoting and protecting jobs for Bahamians,” Governor General Pratt said as she read the speech.

She continued, “A new unit will be formed to review ‘Notice Of Vacancy’ processes, to ensure that Bahamians have a fair opportunity to apply for all available jobs that are created, as our economy grows and diversifies.” The government has also committed to advancing measures not only to expand jobs and opportunities in the tourism sector but also to promote greater economic ownership by Bahamians.

The government intends to establish in law a Downtown Management Authority to oversee the continued revitalization of Downtown Nassau and will implement the Family Island Airport Renaissance Project to accelerate the redevelopment of airports throughout The Bahamas.

The Government also plans to implement the first public service-wide promotion exercise in nine years and make amendments to existing legislation to prevent the current longstanding backlog of overdue promotions and reclassifications, from reoccuring. A Public Service Reform Bill will also be introduced to modernize the approach and governance of public servants.

Regarding education, the government plans to encourage education and opportunities in the Blue Economy and will introduce a National Maritime Instruction and Training Bill. The government also intends to introduce a National Apprenticeship Bill.

“In its ongoing support for youth development, the government will introduce a National Youth Commission Bill. This body will be mandated to implement policies, programs, and projects consistent with the National Youth Policy, to help support young people in developing their potential. Building on the success of the National Youth Guard, my Government will introduce a National Service Bill that will invite our young citizens to register for national service. The participants in this program will serve to meet the needs of our vulnerable communities throughout The Bahamas,” Governor General Pratt stated.

Acknowledging that reliable access to affordable healthcare is still out of reach for too many Bahamians, the government has pledged to build a new specialty hospital in New Providence and will complete the construction of the new hospital in Grand Bahama. The government is also moving to implement the second phase of National Health Insurance, with the introduction of catastrophic healthcare cover which it believes will make healthcare more affordable for all Bahamians.

The government also plans to repeal and replace the current Stem Cell Act, to tighten its regulatory framework and introduce legislation for the Care and Protection of Older Persons to provide for adequate care and attention for older generations of Bahamians. The government has also committed to restructuring the monthly assistance program for seniors or other eligible persons, which can be used to cover the costs of food, electricity, or water.

The government is also creating a National Development Food Security Plan to achieve a comprehensive framework for food and agricultural development, to promote investment, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

The government also intends to introduce a bill to amend the Immigration Act to make new provisions and to be more responsive to the present realities of the country’s immigration challenges.