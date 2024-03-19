Free National Movement launches anti-crime national community initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The opposition Free National Movement (FNM) is attempting to take a proactive stance against rising crime rates in country with the launch of its Anti-Crime National Community Initiative.

The FNM launched the community imitative at the party’s Mackey Street headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

The opposition contends that there is a dire need for collective leadership in the battle against crime.

FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright said the party is hopeful to spur a non-political approach to the fight against crime; in a proactive and holistic manner.