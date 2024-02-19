Former Cabinet Minister testifies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister has been called to the witness stand for a second time in the bribery trial against Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson and five others.

Bannister served as the Minister of Works during Gibson’s tenure as the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s Executive Chairman.

Gibson is accused of bribery, fraud and money laundering along with Elwood Donaldson Jr—the Corporation’s former General Manager—Rashae Gibson( Gibson’s cousin), Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, and Joan Knowles.