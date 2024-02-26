Footage allegedly captures murder in Eleuthera

HARBOUR ISLAND, ELEUTHERA — Police have confirmed that authorities are investigating surveillance footage which is currently making the rounds on social media; it is believed that the videos captured a chilling murder which allegedly unfolded in a nightclub in Harbour Island, Eleuthera early Monday morning.

According to initial police reports sometime around 12:30 a.m., the male victim was found inside a local nightclub situated on Harbour Island, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was examined by the local medical doctor on the scene; however, he showed no vital signs of life and was pronounced deceased, police said.

Subsequently, a 29-year-old male voluntarily surrendered to the Harbor Island Police Station, where he was taken into custody, authorities confirmed.

Police also confirmed that officers later arrested two (2) additional adult males, aged 38 and 42.

This incident is under active investigation.