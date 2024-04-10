FNM: ‘Govt. & GBPA Public Row Affecting Business Environment’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Leader of the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Michael Pintard opined Wednesday morning that the public dispute unfolding between the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Davis Administration will significantly impact investors’ confidence in The Bahamas while also brining the stability of the business environment into question as well.

Pintard further noted that although both parties have been criticized for neglecting their obligations to Grand Bahamians, the public uproar has created mass uncertainty in Grand Bahama.