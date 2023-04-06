Exports see nine percent drop in Q4 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Total exports from The Bahamas saw a nine percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year, while imports increased by 16 percent according to the latest quarterly trade data report.

According to The Bahamas National Statistical Institute’s Foreign trade Quarterly Report for Q4 of 2022, the value of commodities exported (domestic and re-export) from The Bahamas totaled $155 million, resulting in a decrease of nine percent when compared with the same period last year.

According to the BNSI, the categories which contributed the largest proportion to the exports were ‘mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials’ which totaled $45 million, ‘food and live Animals’ at $34 million, and ‘miscellaneous manufactured articles’ at $28 million, representing 69 percent of total exports.

The report noted that categories which showed significant increases were ‘crude minerals, inedible, except fuels’, and ‘beverages and tobacco’, which increased by 190 percent and 51 percent respectively when compared to the same quarter last year.