Environmentalist welcomes “spot fines” for environmental violations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A well-known environmentalist has welcomed the government’s intention to introduce ‘spot fines’ for environmental violations, noting that such a law should have been in place “a long time ago.”

Joe Darville of Waterkeepers Bahamas and Save the Bays told Eyewitness News that there should be some level of immediate compensation in such cases. Last week, Attorney General Ryan Pinder revealed that the company responsible for the oil spill in Exuma last summer has agreed to pay a fine for environmental damage caused following the incident. He did not disclose the amount of the fine, noting that it is still being finalised.

“We have agreed to a fine in that with the other side,” said Pinder. “I think that will be the first fine collected by the government of The Bahamas in an environmental matter since the passage of the legislation.”

Last July, 35,000 gallons of diesel spilled into waters off an Exuma bay as a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light at George Town. The leakage reportedly occurred due to a “breach in the hose” that ran from the supply ship.

Attorney General Pinder during an Office of the Prime Minister Press Conference last week also spoke on how the government plans to deal with owners of a ship that sank off Abaco late last year.

“We are looking to put in fines for the delay in the removal of the wreck in Abaco,” said Pinder. He noted that current legislation restricts government’s ability to issue what is called spot fines.

“They require us to go to court, get a judgement and issue the fines. We are now redrafting some regulations under the environmental planning and protection act to allow The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) to issue spot fines in issuances of continued noncompliance. We are looking at issuing fines for the delay, we are looking at the vast scope of legislation that we have, including the merchant shipping act and all the underlying regulation to properly enumerate the authority to issue spot fines on the delay of the vessel in Abaco.”

Regarding the introduction of spot fines Darville said, “It’s taken a fairly long time to get to that conclusion. Something like that should have been in place so there is immediate compensation until the final estimate is made regarding the damage on the seabed. That cannot be determined until the vessel is removed and placed on a barge and the damage to the seabed is assessed. That type of law is adequate and should have been in place a long time ago so that there is adequate compensation.”