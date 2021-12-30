ENVIRONMENTAL RECON: Govt assures gas tanker sinking being handled appropriately

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources said yesterday that an assessment of the state of the environment and any environmental impact resulting from the recent collision of a yacht and gas tanker will be carried out.

It also noted that every avenue is being explored to ensure the marine environment has not been damaged or compromised.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said it received information on the collision of the yacht Utopia VI and the gas tanker Tropic Breeze on December 24, 2021.

“The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources advises that the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) will be participating in the reconnaissance operation organized by the Ministry of Transport and Housing to conduct an assessment of the state of the environment and to determine the extent of any environmental impacts,” the ministry said.

“Follow-up assessments will be conducted as necessary and reports will be made to the relevant agencies.”

The ministry added: “In keeping with the mandate of the DEPP, recommendations will be made to provide for and ensure the integrated protection of the environment of The Bahamas. We are particularly concerned about the state of the environment surrounding the collision site.

“After the assessment, and based on the finding, the standard operating procedures will be deployed.

“Every avenue is being explored to make certain our marine environment has not been damaged or compromised.”

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Save the Bays Chairman Joe Darville urged the government to treat the collision and sinking of a gas tanker in waters north-northwest of New Providence last week “like a catastrophic event”.

Darville also warned the government against a repeat of the Equinor Oil spill on Grand Bahama following Hurricane Dorian.