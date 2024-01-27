Eleuthera police interrogate 57-year-old woman over major ammunition and drug bust

LocalJanuary 27, 2024January 27, 2024 at 9:23 am Theo Sealy
Eleuthera police interrogate 57-year-old woman over major ammunition and drug bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police in Eleuthera are interrogating a 57-year-old woman in connection with a significant ammunition and drug bust in Rock Sound, Eleuthera Friday January 26, 2024.

According to reports, shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force, along with police on the island of Eleuthera, acting on information, inspected a 40-foot container, at the Rock Sound Government dock where
they discovered and confiscated an estimated fifteen hundred (1,500) rounds of assorted ammunition, along with a firearm and a large quantity of suspected marijuana.

The details concerning the weight and street value of the suspected drugs have not yet been released by police.

Authorities say investigations continue in this matter.

Tags

, ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*