Eleuthera police interrogate 57-year-old woman over major ammunition and drug bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police in Eleuthera are interrogating a 57-year-old woman in connection with a significant ammunition and drug bust in Rock Sound, Eleuthera Friday January 26, 2024.

According to reports, shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force, along with police on the island of Eleuthera, acting on information, inspected a 40-foot container, at the Rock Sound Government dock where

they discovered and confiscated an estimated fifteen hundred (1,500) rounds of assorted ammunition, along with a firearm and a large quantity of suspected marijuana.

The details concerning the weight and street value of the suspected drugs have not yet been released by police.

Authorities say investigations continue in this matter.