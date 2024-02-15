Electronic monitoring company given notice to address deficiencies or face contract termination

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-An official letter has been sent to the company responsible for electronically monitoring those out on bail, giving them 30 days to address their deficiencies or face termination.

Acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley told the media this afternoon that the government takes the issue of those being out on bail extremely seriously. and asserts that if the company cannot remedy the issues facing the ankle monitoring devices, the government will seek out a new company to take on the task.