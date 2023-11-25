Early morning morning shooting leaves man, 37, dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence are investigating an early morning shooting on West Bay Street. which claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

The incident reportedly took place around 12.03 am in the vicinity of a bar on West Bay Street.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was seated in a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown gunman who opened fire at him. The victim received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).