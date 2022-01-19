DUBAI BILL TO BE REVEALED: Halkitis promises to give full accounting of controversial trip once group returns

Economic affairs minister maintains opportunities gained through Dubai trip are worth the cost

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis yesterday assured that the government will give a full account of what was allocated and spent towards this nation’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, affirming that the government believes it was money well spent.

Speaking on the issue ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Halkitis said: “There were some funds allocated late last year, just over $1 million. At the conclusion of the mission, when everyone is back and all the expenses are settled, then we will know the true cost.

“I think there was a commitment to make that available.”

He further stated: “We are a small, open economy. We don’t export much. We depend on foreign investment for the growth of our economy.

“Missions such as this, to the extent they can attract foreign investment, they can begin to make connections that will lead to investment and even with the performers being exposed to not only Dubai but 190 countries that are participating, if opportunities become available for them to perform elsewhere, we think it’s a plus.

“We hear the concerns about the cost. We think it’s well spent and, at the end of the day, we want to be able to give a ledger to say ‘this is what we allocated, this is what we spent and here are some of the benefits we think are accruing to us.’”

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis on Monday heralded The Bahamas’ participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as an opportunity to be heard on the world stage and also to form invaluable partnerships.

His comments came amid heavy criticism over the large delegation that traveled, which failed to include prominent cultural performers like the Bahamas National Youth Choir; the choice of representatives, which included a religious group potentially in contravention of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Islamic practices; the controversial attendance of some high-ranking government and law enforcement officials; and the overall cost to taxpayers.