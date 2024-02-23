DPM assures that new GB airport is in the works

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper assured Grand Bahamians on Thursday that a new airport is in the works, with the government still aiming to complete it by 2025.

In February 2023, the government struck a deal with the Manchester Airport Group [MAG], Aerodrome Limited, a Bahamian firm, and BHM Construction International, based in London, to develop the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Addressing the Grand Bahama Business Outlook, Cooper stated: “Last year, I assured you of your airport, and it’s happening.

“Despite the prophets of doom among us, the winning bidder is making steady progress. Sufficed to say it is a complicated consortium and there are a lot of lawyers involved. The Grand Bahama International Airport will undergo a transformative construction phase that promises to redefine our island’s access to global opportunities.

“I can tell you definitively that the partnership with Manchester Airport Group, renowned for their expertise and innovation in airport management, is a testament to the ambitious scope of this project. We have executed an agreement with them. Their mandate to update the business plan and complete conceptual designs within the next 45 days has set the stage for a facility that will not only meet international standards but exceed them.”