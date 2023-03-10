Donna Vasyli acquitted of husband’s 2015 murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Donna Vasyli has been acquitted by a nine-member jury of the murder of her husband, well-known Australian podiatrist Dr. Philip Vasyli, following a retrial. On March 24, 2015, Dr. Vasyli, 59, was found dead, facedown in a pool of blood, inside the guest house kitchen at the couple’s home in Old Fort Bay by their gardener. He had sustained a single stab wound to the neck. Dr. Vasyli was the founder of Vasyli International, later changed to Vionic Group, and was the inventor of a line of orthotics known as Orthaheel.

Donna Vasyli was found guilty at her first trial in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, her sentence was quashed in 2017 by the Court of Appeal. She was subsequently released, and a new trial was ordered. Vasyli then went to the Privy Council to appeal that decision, and she was eventually granted a new trial.

On Thursday night, a nine-member jury acquitted Vasyli of murder. She was represented by a team of attorneys, including KD Knight, KC, Damien Gomez, KC, and Owen Wells. Following the verdict, Wells told Eyewitness News, “Emotions were high as everybody was relieved because there was no evidence against her, and everyone was very relieved that this ordeal is over. It’s been eight years to this point. She is very happy. She was very emotional as she was finally deemed not guilty of this crime she did not commit.” Wells added, “Her life has been at a total halt. She hasn’t been able to visit her family in Australia. Her passport has been taken, and she is just happy this whole thing is over.”