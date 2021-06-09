DNA on new lockdowns on Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate Lamont Nixon yesterday called the continued use of lockdowns on the Family Islands disappointing, suggesting the government’s plan was based solely on convenience.

“It is the government’s duty to make prudent and logical decisions grounded in proper data analysis and science,” Nixon said in a press statement.

“Bahamians expect their leaders to come up with creative ideas in the face of unprecedented challenges. Decisions should not be made based solely on convenience without considering the livelihood of our citizens.”

The competent authority has extended the lockdown orders for Central and North Andros and Cat Island for another week.

In his statement, Nixon argued that locking down portions of the country because 1% is sick without a holistic plan isn’t logical. He called on the Minnis administration to retract the lockdown orders on these islands and consider alternative methods to combat rising COVID numbers.

Nixon is the DNA’s spokesperson for Local Government & Family Island Development, and candidate for Golden Gates.