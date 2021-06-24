“DIVORCED FROM REALITY”: FNM hits back at opposition leader’s criticisms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) on Tuesday suggested Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is “obstructing the government’s work” by his continued criticism of the Minnis administration’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the House of Assembly on Monday, Davis called the government’s 2021/2022 budget mere “wishful thinking and election-time math”, slamming Minnis’ track record as unprecedented incompetence.

But in a statement delivering scathing retribution, the FNM said: “From his childish, schoolyard taunts that must be expunged from the record by the House speaker to his repeated and contradictory attacks on the pandemic relief efforts, day in and day out Davis shows he lacks the character and the mental acuity to lead a country.”

The party called attention to a recent incident in the House of Assembly where Davis uttered an expletive, which was subsequently expunged from the record by House Speaker Halson Moultrie.

The FNM scolded Davis for failing to apologize for the comment to date.

“Whether being kicked out of Parliament, hurling expletives on the floor of Parliament or tearing down any positive thing in The Bahamas, Davis has sadly shown he is more committed to waging a partisan, politically-motivated attack campaign than to working toward real solutions for the Bahamian people,” the FNM’s statement read.

It added: “He is becoming more and more unhinged by the day, much like his mentor Perry Christie as the last election neared.

“Davis sadly has learned little from the last election. He is following in Christie’s footsteps, seemingly thinking the rules don’t apply to him.

“Davis’ disruption in Parliament should be regrettable to anyone hoping to be a positive example for the next generation of Bahamians. However, Davis doesn’t see the issue and refuses to apologize — just like Christie refused to do after serving up an obscene gesture in public during a PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) rally.

“The other woeful leaders of the PLP who remain silent also seem to see no reason for an apology, allowing Davis the autonomy to rule their party without a care in the world.”

Davis on Monday said “only a prime minister with contempt for the people” would handle the pandemic in the way Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has.

But according to the FNM: “Davis’ attitude and antics do show he is divorced from reality and prove his contempt for the Bahamian people.”