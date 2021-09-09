DELTA DETECTED: More contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed as dominant strain

Non-COVID-positive patients requiring healthcare “at risk of not being able to access lifesaving care”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The more contagious and potentially deadly delta COVID-19 variant is the predominant variant in The Bahamas, according to returned laboratory results of samples sent abroad.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it received the results from the FIOCRUZ Laboratory in Brazil on Wednesday, confirming the presence of the delta, alpha and gamma variants in The Bahamas.

A total of 98 samples, collected between May 6 and August 8, were submitted for genomic sequencing.

The samples represent positive cases across a range of islands, including New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma and Bimini.

Of those samples, 41 were confirmed as the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant, including sublineages.

Another 39 samples were confirmed as the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant; and one sample returned as the P.1 (gamma) variant.

Eighteen samples were still undergoing testing.

“The new sequencing results confirm that the delta variant is the predominant variant in The Bahamas, followed by the alpha and gamma variants,” the ministry said.

“It is noteworthy that the alpha variant is more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus and the delta variant is known to be more transmissible than the alpha variant.

“Consequently, all major health facilities in New Providence and Grand Bahama are experiencing increased numbers of cases, hospital admissions and deaths due to COVID-19.”

Based on the ongoing surge and rise in deaths of late, health authorities believed the variant had landed on The Bahamas’ shores several months ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, the healthcare sector, both private and public institutions, have been “severely challenged and overburdened”, and as a result, non-COVID-positive patients requiring healthcare are “at risk of not being able to access lifesaving care”.

The ministry said given the predominance of the highly transmissible variants in the country, it is essential to seek medical care early and avoid home remedies that delay accessing medical care.

“Do not delay seeking medical help if you experience signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” it said.

“Contact your healthcare provider or nearest public health clinic for more information.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to avoid gathering [in] groups of more than five people; remain physically distant — at least six feet apart — from others; wear a mask at all times; and wash your hands regularly.”

Health officials also once again encouraged vaccination uptake, noting that the available vaccines are “known to decrease the severity of illness, hospitalizations and deaths if infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and all its variants”.

Another 104 COVID cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations also climbed to 193, with 15 cases in intensive care units.

COVID-19 deaths stood at 453, with 19 deaths still under investigation.

There have been 19,139 cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 3,394 cases remaining active.