Darville: No plans for mask mandate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health Minister Dr Michael Darville disclosed that the government has no intentions to reinstate the mask mandate despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Darville addressed a recent Covid outbreak on the island of Exuma and gave a report on conditions in Abaco as he responded to questions ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

He told reporters that the surveillance unit is monitoring the cases carefully.

Last week, senior health officials responded to an outbreak at L.N. Coakley High School in Exuma where about 12 active cases had been confirmed and 22 people were in quarantine.

Darville confirmed a total of 14 cases were recorded in Exuma with up to 30 people in quarantine. He furthered there were likely six to eight cases in Abaco; however, only two reported cases were recorded by the ministry.

While the mask mandate has been removed, Darville underscored that the situation is fluid.

Despite the government’s desire to promote normalcy, he said: “Very important for businesses, very important for our economy to get moving. If we see signs where we see it needs to be brought back into play, we will do it.”

The health minister also encouraged the public to be aware of certain symptoms that may lead to a Covid increase.

“If you’re sneezing, coughing, and have a runny nose it is probably in your best interest to wear a mask to protect those around you,” he said.

Darville maintained that the surveillance unit has properly monitored the cases and set in place the necessary protocols to contain the numbers.

According to Darville, the metrics used to determine where the infection began have been compiled resulting in those individuals being quarantined or isolated until they are covid free.

As a result, the ministry described the incidents as a downward trend, although they will continue to be vigilant in their efforts to protect the citizenry from all health concerns.