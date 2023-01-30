CRIME STATS: Armed robberies up 34 percent

COP: 555 incidents reported in 2022

Two in custody over ‘back to back’ armed robberies at Baha Mar’s golf course

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander yesterday confirmed that two persons are in custody in connection with recent ‘back to back’ armed robberies at Baha Mar’s golf course, as he revealed that reports of armed robberies in the country rose by 34 percent last year.

Fernander provided the update at police headquarters on Friday.

He said: “There was a lot of information put out a few days ago that there were armed robberies that occurred on the golf course at Baha Mar and everyone believed that the police was either trying to hide the information or not bringing it out in a timely manner. That is a no no. We do not hide crime.”

Fernander added: “Sometimes we may hold back on the information based on covert operations with respect to what occurred, with a view of trying to catch the individual who will try again.”

Fernander confirmed that there were two separate armed robberies that occurred at Baha Mar’s golf course recently and that two individuals were arrested in connection with those incidents on Thursday morning.

“They are in custody. All of the property that was taken has been identified already and they are assisting with other matters in the western area,” he said.

Fernander said there were 555 armed robberies reported last year, which was a 34 percent increase over 2021. Among the armed robberies reported in 2022, 14 involved tourists, and firearms were used in 96 percent of all armed robberies reported last year.

Fernander also noted that 370 firearms were taken off the streets last year as he acknowledged the uptick in the usage of high-power rifles, particularly in homicides.