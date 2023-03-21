CRIME REPORT: Woman hitchhiker sexually assaulted at gunpoint

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who offered her a ride yesterday morning.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area of Bacardi Road and accepted a ride from an unknown man who was driving a burgundy-colored vehicle sometime around 9am.

“During this time, the male drove the victim to a residence in the area of Coral Harbour,” the crime report read.

“Upon their arrival to the home, the male parked and left the victim on the inside. Moments later, the male returned to the vehicle, produced a handgun and sexually assaulted the female. After which, the victim was able to make good her escape and reported the matter to police.”

Police reported the vehicle’s license plate number is AH 9084.

Investigations continue into this matter.

Meanwhile, police confiscated a large quantity of suspected dangerous drugs in the capital yesterday.

Officers attached to “Operation Secure” along with officers from the Internal Security Division, conducted special patrols in the area of Exuma Street shortly after 1.50pm. According to reports, the officers proceeded to a car wash located on Bahama Avenue. A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the K-9 Unit, and as a result, 27 packages of suspected marijuana were discovered underneath a heap of leaves. Police said no arrest was made during this time, and investigations continue.