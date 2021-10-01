CRIME REPORT: Man found with $87k at GB airport, American arrested in Bimini for stolen vessel

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police arrested a man after a search of his belongings on board a private plane uncovered more than $87,000 in US cash yesterday.

In a crime report, police said a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit acted on intelligence when they conducted the search at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

The plane had reportedly traveled from Bimini.

According to police, the man was arrested for possession of suspected proceeds of crime because he could not provide a satisfactory reason for having the cash.

Meanwhile, an American man was arrested in Bimini after he was found on a vessel that did not fulfill the necessary reporting requirements upon entering the country.

A team of officers from Bahamas Customs reported that the vessel was discovered at Brown’s Marina in Alice Town with registration # FL7024PK.

“Upon officers’ arrival, initial investigations revealed, that a 2012 Blue and White 37’ 6” Boston Whaler vessel with three outboard engines attached was parked at the mention Marina,” the report read.

“An American adult male identified himself as the captain, when questions by officers could not give a satisfactory account as to how he came to be in possession of the vessel. The male was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.”

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.