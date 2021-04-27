COVID SHUTDOWN: St Anne’s and St John’s halt face-to-face learning after positive cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two private schools on New Providence shut their doors yesterday, barring face-to-face learning, after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed amongst the student populations.

In a statement to parents and guardians, St Anne’s Principal Curt Hollingsworth said it was brought to the school’s attention at 9am that there were several students who tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the Ministry of Health and contact tracing teams were contacted and apprised of the location.

“As a result of the consultation and out of an abundance of caution, we were advised to impose a 14-day quarantine for all staff and students at St Anne’s School,” read the letter.

“We will return to full virtual learning starting tomorrow, April 27, and we return face-to-face on May 10, 2021.

“While this may be inconvenient, we wish to assure you that our aim is, and has always been, to keep persons safe and this will not change.”

The school advised that if a child exhibits symptoms, parents/guardians should contact the school, which will pass the information onto the contact tracing team.

It said testing is not recommended before seven days into the quarantine period as early testing can provide a false negative result.

St Anne’s also touched on vaccination, noting that while it was a personal choice, “nonetheless, we encourage you to do what is in your best interest”.

Similarly, St John’s Principal Junann Lewis advised parents in a letter on Sunday that it had come to the school’s attention that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

She said the Ministry of Health and contact tracing teams were contacted.

The principal said based on the consultation and out of an abundance of caution, the school will impose a 14-day quarantine for all its staff and students.

St John’s returned to virtual learning yesterday.

It is expected to return to face-to-face learning on May 10.

“While this may be inconvenient, we wish to assure you that our aim is, and has always been, to keep persons and this will not change,” Lewi’s letter also read.

The schools both said sanitization was ongoing at the respective campuses.

The Bahamas is experiencing the initial phases of a third COVID wave.

Last week, the Ministry of Education advised suspected cases were identified at seven public schools over the past week.

The schools named included HO Nash Junior High School, LW Young Junior High School, Sadie Curtis Primary School, Carlton Francis Primary School, CR Walker Senior High School, Garvin Tynes Primary School and TG Glover Primary School.