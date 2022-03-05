‘COVID FOR CORAL REEFS’: Serious coral disease must be aggressively tackled, BNT urges

Carey: We need to take this thing seriously

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local environmentalists say they hope to have the necessary permits in hand early next week to begin assessing the dreaded stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) that has been discovered in The Bahamas, describing the disease as an underwater COVID pandemic for coral reefs.

The disease first appeared off the coast of Florida in 2014.

Currently, there is no cure for the disease, although its spread can be slowed or stopped when Amoxicillin, an antibiotic, is applied strategically to affected reef systems along with other measures. Local environmentalists are urging the government to act swiftly to address the situation.

Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust (BNT), said at a press conference yesterday: “In 2019, we discovered that the dreaded disease that was found in Florida was discovered here.

“This is a disease that 100 percent threatens our very way of life. Coral reefs are extremely important to our way of life — tourism, diving, snorkel, fisheries, coastal protection and resilience in climate change. Coral reefs are a building block in the ecological world.

“This disease is unlike anything we have ever seen.”

He added: “This monster is different. This is cancer. This is the underwater COVID pandemic for coral reefs.

“We are concerned and we are prepared to do all we can to get a better understanding of this disease. We are prepared to work with the scientific community, the conservation community and government of The Bahamas to get a better handle on the issue.”

According to Carey, permits should be available by next Tuesday to allow researchers to get back in the water.

“Collectively, our course of action needs to be more aggressive. We need to take this thing seriously,” said Carey.