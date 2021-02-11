Cooper labels Foulkes’ unemployment claim as “delusional”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper labeled as “delusional” Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes assortment that unemployment has drastically declined in The Bahamas.

“How delusional; not supported by science,” he said.

“Not supported by statistics. It is not supported by the reality on the ground.

“Happy talk isn’t going to fix the unemployment problem in our country.

“We have to put our shoulders to the wheel.

“Happy talk is not going to fix the labor relations issues… the anxiety and the problems that our people face who demonstrate week after week.

Foulkes made the statement outside the Churchill Building on Tuesday.

“Since the pandemic started, I am confident — based on the evidence that we see in the economy — that the unemployment rate has drastically come down,” he said outside Cabinet.

“Everything was on a standstill and most businesses put their workers on temporary layoffs.

“That has now changed; most of the people are now coming back to work.”

The minister presented no empirical evidence to support the claim.

He acknowledged it was difficult to estimate the percentage without more information.

The last unemployment survey was released in January 2019.

At the time, unemployment was 10.7 percent.

It was estimated to be at 40 percent during the pandemic.

In an interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, Director of Labour John Pinder estimate estimated that unemployment in the country remains at around 42 percent while the total figure of people not working, including those who remain, including those who remain furloughed, stands at around 60 percent.

Ahead of the pandemic, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis estimated unemployment would drop to less than six percent based on upcoming projects.

Yesterday, Cooper indicated the government appears out of touch and the demonstration of scores of taxi drivers in Rawson Square yesterday as well as the recent demonstrations of the nurses was evidence of this.

“After I drove in today, I noticed a large labor demonstration going on in Rawson Square as has become the norm it seems,” the PLP MP said.

“Last week, nurses This week taxi drivers and given the state of labor relations in the country, I wonder who will be next week.

“I call on this government to put their shoulder to the wheel. Respect the labor movement, demonstrate more care and attention and compassion to the complaint of our stakeholders, the workers across our country and make haste in resolving the pending issues — the nurses, the doctors, the taxi drivers — a myriad of these caring professionals find themselves having to demonstrate in the sun to get the attention of the other side and I am very concerned.”