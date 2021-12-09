CONFUSION AT THE TOP: Minnis asserts PM has shown lack of confidence in Darville over carnival approvals

Former PM suggests Davis acting as dictator

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accused Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis of acting as the “ultra, most competent authority” when he purportedly gave permission for the operators of the Christmas carnival to proceed when the Ministry of Health had yet to make a formal recommendation.

In the Minority Room of the House of Assembly yesterday, Minnis said it appeared that Davis lacked confidence in Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville, who said this week that he was unaware of permission being granted for the carnival to proceed, despite the operators telling Eyewitness News that it had been given all approvals by the prime minister.

The carnival is scheduled to open on Friday, according to manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises Joseph Alberts, who said the operators were “blessed that the prime minister gave us permission to have the event for the people of the islands this year”.

Minnis said: “The prime minister, according to Mr Albert, had approved the carnival being here.

“The minister of health, in his numerous communications, did not know.

“He insisted that it had not been approved.

“What it meant is that the prime minister had acted independently of his minister and approved it.

“The prime minister had acted independently of the Ministry of Health and approved it.

“So, it meant that the prime minister — [and] his Cabinet, presumably — do not have confidence in the minister or the Ministry of Health because they acted ultra vires.

“If the prime minister had informed his Cabinet, then both the prime minister and his Cabinet lacks confidence in the minister of health because the minister of health nor his ministry knew.

“The prime minister is not only acting as a dictator and an ultra, most competent authority, but the question must be asked — has the prime minister indirectly dismissed his minister of health without informing him?”

The annual carnival event was not permitted to operate in The Bahamas last year under the former administration, which had concerns about the risk to public health with large gatherings amid the pandemic and the ongoing spread of the more contagious delta variant.

According to the operator, all of its associates have been fully vaccinated and the company has taken all steps to ensure the event remains safe, with rigorous sanitization protocols and temperature checks at the entrance, among other measures.

Darville advised last Wednesday that the operators had submitted all the preliminary applications, but on Tuesday said the holiday carnival currently does not meet COVID-19 safety requirements and must submit additional requirements.