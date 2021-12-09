CONFUSION AT THE TOP: Minnis asserts PM has shown lack of confidence in Darville over carnival approvals

Former PM suggests Davis acting as dictator
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accused Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis of acting as the “ultra, most competent authority” when he purportedly gave permission for the operators of the Christmas carnival to proceed when the Ministry of Health had yet to make a formal recommendation.
In the Minority Room of the House of Assembly yesterday, Minnis said it appeared that Davis lacked confidence in Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville, who said this week that he was unaware of permission being granted for the carnival to proceed, despite the operators telling Eyewitness News that it had been given all approvals by the prime minister.
The carnival is scheduled to open on Friday, according to manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises Joseph Alberts, who said the operators were “blessed that the prime minister gave us permission to have the event for the people of the islands this year”.
Minnis said: “The prime minister, according to Mr Albert, had approved the carnival being here.
“The minister of health, in his numerous communications, did not know.
“He insisted that it had not been approved.
“What it meant is that the prime minister had acted independently of his minister and approved it.
“The prime minister had acted independently of the Ministry of Health and approved it.
“So, it meant that the prime minister — [and] his Cabinet, presumably — do not have confidence in the minister or the Ministry of Health because they acted ultra vires.
“If the prime minister had informed his Cabinet, then both the prime minister and his Cabinet lacks confidence in the minister of health because the minister of health nor his ministry knew.
“The prime minister is not only acting as a dictator and an ultra, most competent authority, but the question must be asked — has the prime minister indirectly dismissed his minister of health without informing him?”
The annual carnival event was not permitted to operate in The Bahamas last year under the former administration, which had concerns about the risk to public health with large gatherings amid the pandemic and the ongoing spread of the more contagious delta variant.
According to the operator, all of its associates have been fully vaccinated and the company has taken all steps to ensure the event remains safe, with rigorous sanitization protocols and temperature checks at the entrance, among other measures.
Darville advised last Wednesday that the operators had submitted all the preliminary applications, but on Tuesday said the holiday carnival currently does not meet COVID-19 safety requirements and must submit additional requirements.
Is the pot calling the kettle black here? This “new day” that we are in, the people of the Bahamas need to focus on the things of God and what He declared we do in His word because at the end of the day, it is because of God that we have not fallen into total chaos! Because of greed and envy and power, we attack each other instead of trying to fix the situation. We are not are own, and if it were not for the grace of God, we would have been in a worse state so let us be thankful that we have been spared what other countries are going through. Stop complaining about each other and do something about the situation! The previous government messed up, this government before that messed up, everybody messed up so stop bickering and get together and find a solution to the problems we are facing!! The two biggest and most important factors that both governments are lacking are 1. Faith in the person who can solve the whole situation, who is God and 2. communication with each other. Get it together people, the world is coming to an end and we will have to give an account as to how we handled what was given to us. The Bible is clear, as you can see, its predictions are coming to pass. I suggest the members of Parliament have someone to pray before they begin their deliberations, someone who has a heart for God! These are serious times and our lives are at stake; spiritually as well as physically. God gave us all things to enjoy not to hoard, nor are we here to control or mistreat each other. The Bible is the manual for everyone, let’s read it and do it!!