NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Families Of All Murder Victims (F.O.A.M) Founder Khandi Gibson wants to see more assistance provided for children of murder victims.

Gibson’s comments came on the sidelines of the 2024 F.O.A.M Day Church Service held at the New Covenant Baptist Church Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Philip Davis officially proclaimed January 23 as F.O.A.M. Day in 2023.