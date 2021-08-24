COLD PURSUIT: Jerome Ave massacre still unsolved months later; RBPF conducting “daily searches” for suspects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday he has assigned a team to perform daily searches for suspects believed to be involved in the April 2021 Jerome Avenue mass shooting that saw six men killed and a woman and a two-year-old child injured.

“That investigation is still very active,” Rolle told Eyewitness News.

“I have a team in search of the suspects daily.”

Asked about the persons of interest previously identified, Rolle said he was not prepared to release names at this stage to avoid potential retaliation against them.

“I said before that I am not prepared to release the names yet because others could take that as a cue to retaliate,” Rolle said.

Rolle previously said information from the public was “coming in slow”, noting that officers continue to interview people coming forward.

Yesterday, the commissioner again called on anyone with additional information that could assist authorities to contact them.

“In the meantime, if persons have additional information that they believe can help, they may contact our incident room,” Rolle said.

The incident took place at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Chesapeake Road on April 15, more than four months ago.

Four men, two of whom were armed with high-powered weapons, exited a white Kia Jeep and opened fire on a Honda vehicle the victims were in at the time.

The victims were identified as Delano Smith, 34, of Kemp Road; Kendal Lord, 31, of Whites Addition; Renardo Bastian, 31; Maurice Pinder, 21; Darrnario Saunders, 27; and Travis Latario, 26.

The men were killed just hours after their release from police custody.

The timing of the shooting gave rise to speculation about possible police involvement.

Rolle has dismissed such notions.

He has said police managed to put together video evidence from the day of the shooting, mapping out the final movements of the vehicles of the victims and suspects involved in the daytime shooting.

He said much of the case was being probed using technology and closed-circuit televisions cameras (CCTV).

During a guest appearance on the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) “Cop Talk” show in late May, Rolle said the investigation was close enough that “I can tell you I believe we know who did it”.

However, Rolle said he had advised his officers not to rush the investigation, making sure the information “matches what we have in every aspect”.

“So, I have the forensic people doing stuff,” he said.

“I have the tech people doing some stuff.

“We were able to put the pieces together with the movement of all of the individual players involved.”

Rolle has assured that police will solve the case.