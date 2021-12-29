‘CATASTROPHIC EVENT’: Environmentalist urges govt to take gas tanker sinking seriously

Darville warns against repeat of Equinor oil spill in aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A local environmentalist yesterday urged the government to treat the collision and sinking of a gas tanker in waters north-northwest of New Providence last week “like a catastrophic event”.

Save The Bays Chairman Joe Darville told Eyewitness News: “These types of incidents seem to be multiplying in our waters and I think it’s a good warning that we need to be prepared.

“In spite of all of the technological advances of navigation, we still had an incident like this involving two vessels.

“This needs to be treated like a catastrophic event.”

The Ministry of Transport and Housing has stated that the government is seeking legal guidance regarding the collision and sinking of a gas tanker in waters north-northwest of New Providence last week.

In a statement on the matter, the ministry said it received information regarding a collision between the yacht Utopia IV and the gas tanker Tropic Breeze at approximately 10.10pm last Thursday.

It advised that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) was informed of the incident and dispatched a vessel to assist the crew on the yacht — who were intercepted by a passing vessel, the Amara.

The RBDF then received a report at 12.39am that the yacht had started taking on water and was making its way to Prince George Wharf.

The Harbour Patrol Unit was informed and sent a vessel to escort the yacht around 1.26am.

“The attorney general’s office has been consulted for legal guidance on this matter,” the statement said.

“The Port Department has begun a formal investigation into the incident, and the Department of Environmental Health is also conducting a review of the environmental impact. These activities are currently underway.”

The statement added that an update will be provided upon completion of the investigation.

Darville said: “With reports of oil and different elements that [were] on that tanker, the impact this could have on our marine life is a concern.

“There has to be some significant compensation made regarding the impact to our seabed once the severity of that has been determined.

“The government must keep the Bahamian people informed. The seabed belongs to the Bahamian people.

“We need daily updates on the remediation process, how it is handled and compensation made.”

Darville warned against a repeat of the Equinor oil spill on Grand Bahama during Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian’s 185 mile-per-hour winds ripped off the tops of oil storage tanks at the Equinor facility, with oil from two full tanks spread over 21 square miles of the surrounding habitat.