NUMBERS GAME: Unaudited financial statement tabled by Bowleg suggests surplus, not loss

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 2023 CARIFTA Games generated an overall net income of $1.3 million, according to an unaudited financial statement tabled in Parliament yesterday, with the Youth, Sports, and Culture Minister arguing that it effectively put to rest claims of overspending.

Minister Mario Bowelg tabled the document in Parliament yesterday and noted that the unaudited financial statements were provided to the ministry on January 24 but never to the Auditor General, though they are now in his possession.

Bowleg said that the report highlighted that the Carifta Games ended with a surplus of $185,000 and not a deficit of $800,000 as noted in the Auditor General’s report tabled last week. He expressed disappointment that the final version of the Auditor General’s report was not brought to his attention before it was presented and tabled in Parliament.

The financial report covering the period from September 16, 2022, to December 31, 2023, regarding Carifta Games income reveals an overall net income of $1,336,390. This income, according to the report, came from sponsorship sales, which amounted to 47.7 percent or $637,175, followed by ticket sales at 24.4 percent or $366,072, and levy fees at 12.3 percent or $164,046. The Bahamas government allocated $6,433,338 to the games.

Expenses for the same period totaled $4,512,030. Costs are attributed to salaries, representing 12.7 percent or $988,313, hotel accommodations at 10.8 percent or $821,569, TV production and competition each representing five percent of the expenses, at $390,554 and $391,551, respectively. According to the report, $202,624 was spent on security services via the engagement of six private security firms.

Marketing expenses totaled $347,330, allocated to promotions and advertising across local and Caribbean media sectors, while culture village expenses amounted to $241,592. According to the report,125 individuals, including staff at the National Sports Authority, assisted with the games. A positive cash position of $36,901 was reported at the end of December 2023.

The Free National Movement (FNM) in a statement asserted that Minister Bowleg had failed to capitalize on the opportunity to provide a thorough explanation to Bahamian taxpayers for the “multitude of irregularities and alleged breaches of the law” that were detailed in the Auditor General’s recent report into the CARIFTA games and The Bahamas Games held last year.

“Unfortunately, instead of apologizing for the massive overspending and the unaccountable use of the people’s money, the Minister instead doubled down, scrambling to produce unaudited so-called financial statements long after they were demanded by the Auditor General for the required statutory review.

“We will not forget that you and your ministry had more than ample time, first to provide the information that was required by the Auditor General, and then to supply your documented responses to all of the matters raised in the draft. The Minister is a day late, and millions of dollars short,” the FNM stated.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard, who is also Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, has stated that all the relevant senior public officials tied to the CARIFTA Games and the Bahamas Games will be called to testify before the PAC to account for all of the critical matters raised in the reporting.