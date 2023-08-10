Caribbean jobseekers encouraged to apply for remote job positions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Jobseekers throughout the Caribbean are being encouraged to apply to work remotely for regional and international organizations while still living in their home country by a digital talent acquisition service operating out of Barbados.

“Many jobseekers in the Caribbean are perfectly qualified for remote job openings, and have a high chance of being hired should they decide to apply,” said Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO.

“But a lot of people don’t even try to apply because they think they don’t have a chance. Some remote jobs do have restrictions on the nationalities that can apply, but many of them are open to literally anyone worldwide, and Caribbean jobseekers often have the qualifications and better prospects of getting hired than they realize, especially when they go through recruitment services like ours.”

Boll’s service aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Its clients have included major private employers in several Caribbean countries, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as government agencies and small businesses alike.

Remote work has not picked up in many Caribbean countries as much as it has in countries like the United States, Canada and England. Although many businesses turned to remote work during the height of the pandemic, most scaled back once the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus to no longer be a global health concern.

However, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. and other HR leaders continue to encourage the region’s citizens and residents that they are often eligible to apply for international remote opportunities that arise.

Some modernized businesses based in the Caribbean have continued to offer remote or hybrid work opportunities to jobseekers, including some government agencies. Caribbean Employment Services Inc indicated, though, that an even higher number of international organizations have their doors open for talented jobseekers from the Caribbean who are willing to give it a try.

In many instances, the biggest requirement is having stable internet access and a quiet, private place the prospective employee can work during the required hours.

“Economies are recovering after COVID and employment is on the rise, but there’s also no need to limit yourself to the jobs that you can see in the newspaper or hear on the radio,” said Boll. “There are many opportunities available to the keen jobseeker should they avail themselves of the resources that exist to help them.”