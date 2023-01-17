Cable Bahamas to roll-out $85 million fibre-to-home investment over next 24 months

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cable Bahamas Group will be rolling-out its fibre to the home (FTTH) offering over the next 24 months, according to a senior executive who noted that $85 million is being invested.

Amber Carey, VP of Marketing and Consumer Solutions at the Cable Bahamas Group Ltd provided the timeline at a press conference to highlight next’s weeks Bahamas Business Outlook conference.

Carey said: “The Bahamas has one of the best mobile networks and will in the future fibre networks in the region. We can compete at a global level with the capacity we can provide and the speed we can provide. We will have to continue to invest.”

Carey added: “The Cable Group has put an $85 million investment in fibre. In the next 24 months, you will see us roll out fibre. That fibre will be the fastest and most resilient in the region. We are using Nokia one of the top infrastructure and networks available that some of the top telecoms in North America and Europe use.”

Carey noted that the company began its fibre roll-out in the Coral Harbour and Adelaide Communities back in October of last year.

Carey said that investment in technology has a major impact on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.