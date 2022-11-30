Cable Bahamas to appeal URCA decision over “quality of service.”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas says that it plans to launch an appeal against a decision by the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) over the “quality of service” provided to its pay-TV customers.

The BISX-listed communications company highlighted the adverse determination in its recently released financial statements for the year to end-June 2022.

The company said: “On November 21, 2022, URCA issued a Final Determination and Order against the Company with respect to certain matters relating to its compliance with quality of service standards in the provision of its pay television services during the period January to December 2021. The Group intends to appeal the matter.”

The company noted that no provision had been accounted for in its consolidated financial statements on the basis that management considered the penalties were immaterial to the consolidated financial statements as a whole.”

The regulator has not released the “final determination and order” made against Cable Bahamas, however back in July 2021 served notice that it had launched an investigation into the quality of Cable Bahamas’ television service, as it had described the widespread service quality issues as “concerning.”

The regulator had initially stated that it found it necessary to “address customers’ discontent with CBL’s service quality which was a recurring theme in the consultation responses” for the company’s application to restructure its pay television packages.