BTC sees record growth in broadband business as company exceeds its targets in Q3

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC is reporting record growth in its broadband business due to high demand for fiber services, with the company exceeding its targets in the third quarter.

BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti said, “We are thankful to our customers for choosing BTC as their provider. We take this partnership very seriously, and I can assure our customers that they have made the right choice. There is no better way to close out my first year as CEO with this amazing achievement. We set a very aggressive market share target at the beginning of the year, and every single month we’ve wildly exceeded expectations.”

In Grand Bahama, the company is moving ahead with the completion of its fiber rollout on the island. Just recently, BTC employed twenty-five new sales and service delivery team members to help realize this goal. This year, BTC has completed its fiber rollout in McClean’s Town, Pelican Point and several new communities are on stream to be connected before the end of the year.

Bhatti continued, “We are focused on growing our broadband business, as this yields national economic and social benefits for everyone. Broadband is the catalyst for all our advancement initiatives, and it is an enabler for all of our evolving industries.”

Earlier this year, BTC became the first provider to introduce gig speeds and the first to offer symmetrical speeds, delivering the same download and upload speeds for customers. BTC also boasts of being the most modern and affordable service provider, with bundled offers designed to meet the needs of every customer.

The company also notes that it has been listening attentively to its customers and will introduce several improvements in digitizing and elevating its customer care.

Bhatti acknowledged the work that his teams have done across the business.

“When I joined the BTC team, I encouraged our colleagues to engender a “One BTC” mindset of growth potential, putting the customer first, and being consistent with our follow through. The result is that we are earning our customers’ trust more consistently. I’m thankful for such a diligent team.”