BTC appoints Delmaro Duncombe as B2B Director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC has announced the appointment of B2B veteran Delmaro Duncombe as its Director of B2B Operations, a sector of the business that represents a significant share of the company’s overall business and revenue.

Commenting on Duncombe’s appointment, BTC CEO, Sameer Bhatti said: “We are happy to welcome Delmaro to the team. With his experience in sales and his strong business acumen, we are confident that he will be a great asset and a change agent in the company. We have a strong focus on the level of support that we provide to our business customers, and Delmaro is tasked with strengthening our level of customer care and after-sales support as a priority.”

As Director of B2B Operations, Duncombe will have overall responsibility for B2B Sales and Support, Small and Medium Business Sales and Support, and Government Business for New Providence and the Family Islands.

BTC has a number of major accounts with public and private clientele and is currently working with the Government of The Bahamas, on its quest to bridge the digital divide and create smart cities. “We are proud to be a partner of choice for several national broadband initiatives, including the Government’s “Park-Connect” program, where internet connectivity is provided to parks across the Commonwealth. We are also collaborating with the Ministry of National Security to advance the CCTV initiative, creating safer communities. We are also supporting new initiatives, and we need the help of a strong and robust team to continue to deliver for our clients.”

Duncombe joins BTC with more than 20 years of experience in the fields of telecommunications, insurance, marketing, banking, securities, Trust law, and administration. He has acquired numerous industry certifications, including the prestigious Fellowship Life Management Institute (FLMI) certification.

“I am a business strategist, an analytical person, and I view myself as an expert communicator,” Duncombe said. “I am excited about this role, and I have already had the opportunity to get my feet wet and coalesce around the key objectives of the business with all internal stakeholders. My team and I are laser-focused on not just delivering targets but improving our relationships with our customers.”

In his spare time, Duncombe says he enjoys networking and establishing strong business connections with others. He is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM), a Past Division Governor (District 47), and a Past President of The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters International Club 1600.