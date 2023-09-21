$100 million pumped into British Colonial renovation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than $100 million has been invested into the renovation of the British Colonial, which is gearing up for its reopening.

According to the hotel’s general manager, the hotel is looking to hire more than 300 staff.

“Our corporate parent has put in over $100 million to do a complete renovation. I think the people of Nassau are going to be surprised when this opens up in the beginning of December,” said Craig Martin.

“They are going to see a brand new hotel inside. The new lobby is outstanding and stunning. They just finished it. It’s not just a quick fix up of this hotel. This time, it’s a complete renovation, brand new lobby, five new restaurants, brand new meeting space and completely renovated guest rooms and hallways.”

Martin noted that there will also be new landscaping, two new swimming pools and a renovated beach area.

“We plan on hiring over 300 people and in partnership with the government,” said Martin.

In partnership with the Department of Labor, the hotel will host a job fair on September 26 and 27 at the Andre Rodgers baseball stadium.

The British Colonial Hilton closed its doors on February 15, 2022. At the time of its closure, the hotel’s owners had indicated to the government that the agreement to carry the Hilton brand at the property had come to an end.

The hotel is owned by China Construction America, which acquired the property back in October 2014.