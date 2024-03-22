BREEF hosts climate change student workshop for high schoolers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Under the theme “Fossil Fuel Free Bahamas: Building a Climate Resilient Future,” the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) held its first-ever Extreme Hangout Bahamas event in the St. John’s College Auditorium.

The one-day workshop brought together 10th to 12th graders from various schools in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Cat Island. It highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability and environmental education as one of many initiatives designed to inspire future generations of environmental stewards.

In total, over 150 participants, including 70 students selected by their schools based on their passion for the environment and sustainability, attended.

During his remarks at the event, Prime Minister Philip Davis explained that advocacy for small island developing states like The Bahamas is crucial, saying, “We must also lead the way by adopting a cleaner, more environmentally friendly way of life. The government recognizes the important role it plays as we transition our islands to renewable forms of energy like solar.” He continued, “As young leaders, you have the power to promote conservation, to advance climate justice, and to effect change and we all have individual contributions we can make as well.”

St. John’s student Orico Thelusmar, a member of the St. John’s Eco-Club and a new Young Reporter for the Environment, had the opportunity to interview the Prime Minister.

The workshop featured diverse speakers, including Rashema Ingraham, Executive Director of Waterkeepers Bahamas; Minister of the Environment Vaughn Miller, Kishan Munroe, University of The Bahamas Chair of Communications and Creative Arts & BREEF Board Member; Steffon Evans, Assistant Director of the Organization for Responsible Governance; Ashawnté Russell, and Stephen Hunter, Bahamas Youth Climate Ambassadors 2023/2024, and Heather Brockbank, BREEF Outreach Officer. Nikita Shiel-Rolle, CEO of Cat Island Conservation Institute and Young Marine Explorers, moderated the event and engaged students as presenters covered topics from “The Impact of CO2 & Fossil Fuels” to “Policy & Advocacy” and participating students shared their perspectives on climate change impacts and suggested ways for the country to move toward more sustainable options for energy.

Commenting on the “United Voices for our Planet” panel discussion, Government High School student Dion Walkine said: “Listening to them, I was motivated because they are not that much older than us and they are talking about topics that are familiar to us. I feel as if I can one day see myself on that stage discussing the same climate change issues.”

Another student, Xaria Ingraham, a Waterkeepers Cadet from Grand Bahama and student from Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, said: “I really liked connecting with and seeing so many other kids my age who care about the environment and want to help protect it.”

As they entered the hall, students posted their “Pledges to the Ocean” on a bulletin board. C.R. Walker student Jayden Pratt wrote. “I pledge to spread the word about climate change and how it affects the ocean to increase public awareness.” The Prime Minister pledged to “advocate for laws to protect our oceans.”