BREEF awards first eco-schools green flag to Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy (MSSCA) in Grand Bahama has attained the esteemed Green Flag status, joining three other schools on the island and marking its commitment to environmental stewardship.

The academy underwent a rigorous assessment conducted by the Grand Bahama Green Flag team, which included evaluating student presentations and touring the campus. The Green Flag Award, a globally recognized symbol of excellence, is bestowed every two years and serves as a testament to MSSCA’s exceptional accomplishments in environmental education and practice.

Keep Grand Bahama Clean (KGBC) and ESB National Steering Committee member Nakira Wilchombe, Rashema Ingraham, and Allanah Robinson conducted MSSCA’s first Green Flag assessment, along with BREEF’s Eco-Schools Bahamas (ESB) National Operator, Kevin Glinton.

“We encourage MSSCA students, staff, and parents to continue to embody environmental stewardship, on and off their campus. The students under this programme can only become better citizens,” said Nakira Wilchombe of Keep Grand Bahama Clean.

MSSCA Grade 10 student and Eco-Club social media manager Giada Gray called obtaining the green flag “very rewarding.”

“I believe it will encourage more students to participate in eco-friendly activities around school, at home, and in their communities,” Gray remarked.

MSSCA 2nd-grade student Ava Johnson also called on people to keep our environment clean, telling others to “be good to it and in the future, it will be good to you.”

Accepting the award on behalf of MSSCA and its community, principal Shannals Johnson stated: “It is truly an honor and a privilege for Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy to receive this prestigious award of the coveted Green Flag. As an Eco-School, we are very conscientious and deliberate in our actions of protecting and preserving our country and our world for many generations to come.””

To date, BREEF’s Eco-Schools network is spread over six islands and consists of 18 government and 25 private schools. Since 2009, BREF has been running the ESB programme free of charge through the generous support of many BREEF donors including The Sean Connery Foundation and the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative.