BREAKING: Woman commits suicide after jumping from Paradise Island bridge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman has reportedly jumped to her death from the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge shortly after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2024.

According to police, they received an anonymous call stating that a woman jumped from bridge. Upon investigation that information was not confirmed; however, a vessel in the nearby area alerted police officials that they had pulled the women body from the water.

The woman was reportedly unresponsive and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful by EMS personnel. The woman’s body was transported to the Police Marine Support Services on East Bay Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Police reported that the woman is black, heavy set and dressed in a black sweater top with short pants. They are appealing to anyone with a missing loved one fitting the description to contact them as soon as possible.