BPL: Significant progress on North Andros power restoration

Contaminated fuel damages generator
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) has made significant progress in restoring the electricity supply in North Andros after the devastating fire at the North Andros Power Station last week.
BPL said in a statement that it had however encountered unforeseen challenges during the restoration process. One of the challenges arose when two units received a delivery of fuel that was contaminated. As a result, the genset that was online at the time sustained damage and is currently out of service. Fortunately, the second unit was successfully drained of the contaminated fuel and has been restored to operational status.
“BPL is in contact with its fuel handling and distribution service provider, FOCOL, who is cooperating with BPL to confirm the source of the contamination. FOCOL has pledged its usual and continuous commitment to employing appropriate corrective measures for any root causes that may be identified with respect to its operations and gave its commitment to addressing any related concerns. While both parties work towards a speedy resolution to the matter, BPL advises that the other available units in North Andros are operable and are providing power to customers,” the company said.