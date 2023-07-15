BPL: Significant progress on North Andros power restoration

Contaminated fuel damages generator

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) has made significant progress in restoring the electricity supply in North Andros after the devastating fire at the North Andros Power Station last week.

BPL said in a statement that it had however encountered unforeseen challenges during the restoration process. One of the challenges arose when two units received a delivery of fuel that was contaminated. As a result, the genset that was online at the time sustained damage and is currently out of service. Fortunately, the second unit was successfully drained of the contaminated fuel and has been restored to operational status.