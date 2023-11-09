BPL says it has no plans to impose late fee at this time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has clarified that the company does not have plans to impose a late fee on its customers at this time.

BPL CEO Shavonn Cambridge while addressing a recent Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) seminar, outlined numerous strategies to help the company address its considerable arrears while at the same time improving the quality of service to its customers.

“A late fee was discussed as a viable option to prompt timely payments as it is inscribed in BPL’s Consumer Protection Plan and received regulatory approval more than four years ago; however, it was never implemented. For clarity, the Late Fee was a discussion point and is not an immediate consideration for BPL,” BPL said.

BPL said that it continues to work with its customers to ensure timely payments to meet its financial obligations.

“At the same time, BPL is firmly committed to implementing the best available strategies to ensure effective management as well as improve service to its customers.”