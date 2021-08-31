BORROWING TO UPGRADE: Healthcare development projects to be funded by loan from Spanish bank

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is investing $100 million over the next 18 months to carry out significant upgrades to the core of the country’s health infrastructure, according to the Pre-Election Fiscal & Economic Update.

The report noted: “The government recognizes the need to upgrade the nation’s health infrastructure, to ensure that current capacity challenges such as limited bed space and insufficient equipment are addressed.

“The current budget and forecasted years have allocated necessary resources to shore up the health sector framework for greater health management.”

It further noted: “Following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, which magnified gaps in public healthcare facilities, the government has embarked on a significant upgrade to the core health infrastructure, with the sum of $100 million to be invested during the next 18 months.

“In 2020/2021, the government obtained a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA)-guaranteed loan from Banco Santander SA of Spain (BS), of which $89 million is for modernizing the public health system on New Providence to respond to COVID-19 and build resilience post-pandemic.

“This funding will provide for an increase in bed capacity in public sector hospitals by 22 percent, the creation of a new infectious disease unit at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and the expansion of the emergency department at PMH.”

The report added: “The government has commenced negotiations for an estimated $40 million MIGA guaranteed-loan facility from BS ($19.0 million) to cover the cost of a new climate-resilient four-story facility at Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) on Grand Bahama.

“This builds upon the recent renovation works at the RMH, which were carried out at a cost of approximately $18 million.”

Earlier this year, the BECK Group signed a contract for construction of a new six-story, 96,000 square-foot tower at PMH and a new climate-resilient multistory tower for inpatient care and auxiliary services at RMH. The contract was signed for just under $90 million.