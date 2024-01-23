BOLD GUNMAN: Man walks into gas station and allegedly shoots pump attendant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have secured Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from cameras at a gas station, located at the intersection of East Street and Bamboo Boulevard, where a pump attendant was reportedly shot shortly before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The gas station is adjacent to a police station.

The CCTV footage shows a man, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, walking into the gas station, approaching a seated pump attendant, allegedly firing what appears to be a weapon at the male employee, and then proceeding to flee the scene on foot.

Eyewitness News has cut the portion of the CCTV footage where the pump attendant was allegedly shot, due to its graphic nature.

Police have launched a hunt for the culprit.

The male victim has been taken to hospital and is currently undergoing surgery, according to police.

This is a developing story.