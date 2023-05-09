“BLATANT DISRESPECT”: Police Staff Association rails government over insurance coverage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Police Staff Association’s President has blasted the government for what he has described as the “blatant disrespect” it continues to show towards law enforcement, arguing that the recent decision to now offer insurance coverage for the dependents of new recruits will impact the future of every law enforcement agency in the country.

Last week the government in a statement defending its decision noted that it is spending over $80 million a year on private insurance with the majority covering individuals who are not employees. The Ministry of National Security last week announced that the amendment to the policy which provides medical insurance coverage to dependents of members of the security branches will come into effect July 1.

Walkes in a statement on that decision said, “Let’s be fair to law enforcement. For as long as the executives of the Police Staff Association have been begging and pleading with government after government for vision and dental to be added to our insurance, it has always fallen on deaf ears.

“Governments on both sides have long made promise after promise but nothing has been done. In the upcoming budget it finally seemed as though we were getting somewhere with the increase in salary for law enforcement recruits but now just look at it, they’re taking it all right back.”

According to Walkes, many in law enforcement cannot afford to pay for their dependent’s insurance coverage.

“The Cabinet of The Bahamas was quick to take away the insurance from police dependents while the 100 percent coverage for them and their families remains intact for life. The insurance coverage for them and their families remains even after they demit office, after serving only two terms.”

According to Walkes, the Police Staff Association has presented government’s past and present with an insurance proposal that would have saved the government over $25 million a year.

“Where is the fairness for law enforcement? The Cabinet of the Bahamas has made a decision that will affect the future of every law enforcement agency in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas without consulting any of the representative agencies.

“With the level of crime we are facing, government should be trying to incentivize law enforcement,” said Walkes. He added, “I cry shame on them for the blatant disrespect this government has continued to show towards law enforcement. Things have to change and they definitely will.”