BLACKOUT: Hotel union intensifies industrial action threat over failed negotiations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Hotel, Catering, and Allied Workers Union is taking its industrial action to another level as hotel workers are engaging in a “blackout” period to voice their grievances over failed negotiations for workers who fall under the tipping scale.

Union President Darrin Woods brought the issue to head in local headlines last week as he led a protest at the foot of the Sir Sydney Poitier Bridge.

During that industrial exercise, he warned hotel employers about the union’s concerns and noted that further industrial action would be taken if they do not negotiate in good faith.

Days later, Woods and workers from various hotel properties have gathered to “ring the bell” to signal to their employers that “enough is enough.”

Woods asserted that the “blackout” period could extend indefinitely, and eventually shift to a sick-out if employers fail to address workers’ concerns.