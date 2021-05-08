SOLID CHOICES: ORG commends govt on FOI commissioner appointments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The appointment of the first freedom of information commissioner and deputy freedom of information commissioner is a “big step forward” towards the enactment of a fully functioning Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), said Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) Executive Director Matt Aubrey.

On Sunday, Attorney General Carl Bethel named retired Supreme Court Justice Keith Thompson and former Assistant Director of Legal Affairs (ADLA) Shane Miller as the first freedom of information commissioner and deputy freedom of information commissioner, respectively.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Aubrey said while the move is encouraging, there is still a ways to go towards implementing the FOIA.

He noted that the appointments are “very solid choices” and underscored the need to ensure more public education on FOIA.

“The justice has a very good reputation and the assistant commissioner is somebody we worked with when they were doing a consultation on the freedom of information,” Aubrey noted.

“…We are obviously continuing to look for further movement and ensure this bill becomes as fully enacted as soon as possible, but we do understand that there is a time process in terms of getting systems available on the digital side and making procedures well known.

“So, we are working to develop our public education resources.”

The act seeks to grant the citizenry a general right of access to records held by the government, subject to certain exemptions, including sensitive security, governmental and commercial information.

Aubrey said ORG intends to hold sessions on the matter later this month, once there’s a better sense from the government on timeline and procedures.

“It’s important to note that besides accountability and transparency, a well-functioning FOIA brings government efficiency and effectiveness, more competitive bidding for government contracts and, probably most importantly, a redux of mistrust in government,” he added.

“It is important that we get this right.”

Earlier this week, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said he was surprised by the announcement, given that he was not consulted on that appointment.

Davis also expressed concern about the independence of the commissioner named, due to what he said is his “ties” with the Free National Movement (FNM).

The FOI office was officially opened this week, but will not be immediately providing service to the public.

Through a collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Department of Transformation and Digitization, the government will engage a consultant for 90 days to provide the requisite technical advice to the information commissioner on best practices in freedom and access to information.

A Freedom of Information Bill was passed under the last Ingraham administration but was never brought into force.

Months ahead of the 2017 General Election, the Christie administration passed a revised version of the FOI Act.