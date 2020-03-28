Bahamians abroad urged to contact embassy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian nationals living abroad who are in distress or seeking to return home should make direct contact with their respective Embassy, High Commission or Honorary Consulate in The Bahamas, advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The clarion call follows announcements from the Nassau Airport Development Company that the country is now closed to all incoming passengers amidst the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It is realized that this is likely to result in the dislocation of Bahamian nationals and residents who are abroad and seeking to return home,” the Foreign Affairs ministry said.

The NAD advisory pointed to the rapid increase of the virus in the US, and noted planes can still come in empty to pick up passengers and leave.

NAD furthered that, “All airlines with flights that were already en route prior to this advisory, have been notified that upon arrival the passengers will be detained by border control and public health officials upon landing.”

Bahamians in need are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at mofaconsular@bahamas.gov.bs or dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs or mofabahamas@bahamas.gov.bs.

After declaring a state of emergency in the country to manage the national spread of the coronavirus, the government announced a nationwide lockdown, implementing a 24-hour curfew with the exception of visits to essential services.

Bahamians in Barbados told Eyewitness News yesterday that they are stuck in the country amid the worldwide lockdowns.