Bahamas school part of global AI study with more than 14,000 students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — King’s College School has recorded a 9.2 percentage point increase in academic performance among students who used a breakthrough AI platform last term.

According to the school, the majority of Years 4, 5 and 6 (ages 8 to 11) participated in the pilot program from Inspired Education Group, which was used in everyday teaching and learning.

Matteo Rossetti, Principal at King’s College School, The Bahamas, commented: “At King’s College Bahamas, we believe in nurturing each student’s journey and fostering a genuine love for learning. Inspired AI aligns seamlessly with this vision by offering tailored pathways that empower our educators to create meaningful, transformative experiences. We believe in equipping our students not just for today, but for the ever-evolving future.”

The Inspired Education Group schools currently educate more than 80,000 students across over 100 schools in 6 continents, providing what it calls a best-in-class learning experience from Year 1 to Year 13. All schools under its umbrella are focused on three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts.

King’s College student Sophie Brueckner, who used Inspired AI for Science, Maths and English studies during Year 5, called it one of her favorite learning apps.

“It has helped me become a more independent learner,” Brueckner said.

“I used it a couple of times per week, especially as preparation for my assessments. It covers everything we learn in school, so it is very convenient to help me review and it helped me focus on the things I struggled on.”

Utilizing AI, the Inspired platform offers custom learning paths for students’ classwork and homework and real-time analytics.

After initial diagnostics, it identifies strengths and weaknesses, tailoring exercises across subjects like English, Maths, and Science.

“This approach hones weaknesses, enhances strengths, and yields standout performance boosts in Biology (10.6 percentage points) and Chemistry (9.4 percentage points) in the wider international study,” a press release noted.

Bethany Saddington, a mathematics teacher at the school, said: “I have relished the opportunity to provide my students with challenging online material, both at home and in the classroom. Witnessing higher grades in math and experiencing the efficiency of setting differentiated assignments has been a game-changer.”

The Inspired AI platform serves as a multifaceted asset in schools, driving tailored learning, easing teacher burdens, and enhancing education.

Its introduction to King’s College School, The Bahamas, is timely given recent national conversations.

Sebastian J. Bastian, the non-resident ambassador to the Central American Integration System for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, recently called for greater AI adoption, upskilling in key tech areas, and organizational transformation.